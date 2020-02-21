Robin van Persie criticises 3 Arsenal players

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were in action in the Europa League on Thursday.





Robin van Persie was critical of three Arsenal players on BT Sport 2 on Thursday evening (8:55pm, February 20, 2020).

The former Arsenal striker said that midfielders Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka do not have the final ball, which frustrates the forwards.

Van Persie made the comments during half time of the Europa League game between Olympiakos and Arsenal on Thursday evening.

It was goalless at the end of the first half, but the Gunners scored a late goal to win the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie 1-0 in Greece.

Alexandre Lacazette found the net from close range after connecting with Bukayo Saka's low cross.





Van Persie said on BT Sport 2 on Thursday evening (8:55pm, February 20, 2020): "But what is the reason why Arsenal don't create so many chances, and I do believe that it is because of the midfield.

"The strikers don't believe that that final ball can come. If you look at Xhaka, Willock, Guendouzi, they don't really have the final ball in their locker, and I do think this affects the front-three in a bad way."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Olympiakos, Willock had a pass accuracy of 80.8%, took 49 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle and one interception, and put in one cross.

Xhaka took one shot which was on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90.9%, took 66 touches, made two clearances, and put in three crosses, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Guendouzi had a pass accuracy of 89.8%, won three headers, took 60 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two interceptions and four clearances.



