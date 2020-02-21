Reported £17m Tottenham and Everton target hints at club he wants to join

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are just two of the clubs being credited with an interest in Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

The Tottenham Hotspur and Everton-linked centre-back Chris Smalling has hinted that he would like to remain with AS Roma next season.

Smalling is due to spend the rest of the campaign on loan to the Italian giants from Manchester United, with whom he still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

But, according to Corriere dello Sport, both Tottenham and Everton have already been in contact with United, as well as the 30-year-old’s agent, regarding a deal.

Smalling comes from London but has adapted well to Italian life and has resurrected his career away from England.

Asked if he would like to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico, Smalling told BBC Sport: "Yeah. I think the plan at the start of the season was to contribute as much as I can and then, hopefully, if we've all had a good season and hit our ambitions, then those discussions can take place.

"I've been more than happy with my first half of the season, it's now just making sure that we kick on and finish the season strongly because we have a lot to play for.

"Coming over here and trying to hit the ground running with football was the priority. But my family settling in and me learning the language and enjoying the culture, it's something you need to make the most of.

"My family and I definitely are."

According to CdS, Manchester United want €20 million for Smalling (around £16.7m), who would ask for a slightly lower salary of €3m-a-year (around £2.5m).

But it remains to be seen if Roma, who are fifth in Serie A, could afford such demands.

Neither Tottenham nor Everton are likely to struggle in that regard, though the presence of his former United boss, Jose Mourinho, and the prospect of Champions League football could lean Smalling towards Spurs if he is to leave Old Trafford.

Tottenham and Everton fans -would Smalling be a good addition?