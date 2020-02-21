Report: Arteta wants Arsenal to sign the 'new David Silva' this summer

Mikel Arteta is planning changes at Arsenal and the Premier League giants reportedly want Valencia's La Liga starlet Carlos Soler.

Valencia know they face a challenge hanging on to highly-rated midfielder Carlos Soler with the La Liga outfit aware of interest from Arsenal, according to The Mirror.

The summer of 2020 could be one of the most important in the Gunners' recent history.

With a new head coach in the shape of Mikel Arteta, a squad in clear need of reinforcements and with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City well out of reach as it stands, a club whose recent recruitment record leaves a lot to be desired are under pressure to get things right in the transfer market.

And The Mirror reports that Arteta has identified fellow Spaniard Soler as a top target – despite his eye-watering £140 million release clause.

Arsenal have been far more well-drilled and disciplined under the ex-Manchester City coach but a lack of cutting edge at the other end is becoming a real concern. Soler, a typically Spanish midfielder with a fine passing range and excellent technique, would at least add some guile amid the graft of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Soler, who has risen through the ranks at the Mestalla, produced 11 goals in all competitions for the La Liga giants in 2018/19 and helped them win the Copa del Rey, though he has been overshadowed by fellow youngster Ferran Torres this season.

Arsenal fans will be very intrigued to know that the 23-year-old has been likened to another former Valencia starlet – a certain David Silva. If he has half of the Man City legend’s talent and technique, Soler will be a fine addition to Arteta’s squad.