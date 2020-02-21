Quick links

Rangers could look at £4.2m transfer, Gerrard to have final say

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...
The on-loan Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is proving a hit at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (L), with assistant Gary McAllister in the dug out during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow,...

The Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has suggested, with a smile, that the Gers will look to trigger their option to buy Ianis Hagi - if the on-loan midfielder continues his early Ibrox form.

Hagi joined Rangers on a six-month loan at the end of the January transfer window.

And, after marking his full debut with a winning goal, the Romanian scored twice to inspire Steven Gerrard's side to a 3-2 win against Braga on Thursday.

According to HLN, Rangers can make Hagi their own for just £4.2 million in the summer.

 

And, asked if the Gers are planning to do so earlier, McAllister told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "Well, the thing is if the lad keeps performing I think it's something you've got to be looking at, I would imagine."

On whether he, and Gerrard, will speak to the Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson about, the Scot replied: "Well, I think the manager's got the final say on that.

"But the thing is he's impressed all of us so far and we just want to keep this young man going, keep his confidence high and keep encouraging him to do the things he's good at."

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Hagi, whose father is the former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder, Gheorghe, previously played for his dad's team, Viitorul Constanța, either side of a spell at Fiorentina, before Genk came calling last summer.

The 21-year-old is reported to have cost the Belgian side £3.6m, after excelling at the 2019 European Under-21 Championship.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

