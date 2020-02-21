Quick links

Raheem Sterling makes claim about Liverpool's players

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are currently 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has told AS Sport that Manchester City’s players are not treated with the same respect as Liverpool’s.

No City player has won the Premier League’s Player of the Year award since Vincent Kompany scooped the trophy during the 2011/12 campaign.

Indeed, over the past two seasons, Liverpool players have been handed the award.

 

With Liverpool on course to win the Premier League by a clear margin it seems likely that another one of Jurgen Klopp’s squad will win the honour at the end of the year.

And Sterling feels that City players do not receive the respect of some of their counterparts.

“Everyone can see it,” Sterling said. “It is impossible that we win the Premier four or five times without the Player of the Year. This year Liverpool will win and surely the Player of the Year winner will be one of their players. We are not treated with the same respect.”

City’s best hope of winning the award this season would be Kevin de Bruyne, but even he surely only stands an outside chance.

It seems likely that either Sadio Mane or Jordan Henderson will win the personal honour, after their outstanding years for Liverpool.

Sterling could have few complaints with the recognition going to a Liverpool player this year either, as Klopp’s side are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

