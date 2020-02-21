Quick links

Player who reportedly slipped through Rangers grasp returns to haunt Gers

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...
Rangers are said to have taken the player on trial shortly before Steven Gerrard's arrival at Ibrox.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A player Rangers reportedly took on trial in May 2018 came back to haunt the Gers on Friday.

Michael Ruth, who Rangers are also said to have continued to monitor throughout the following campaign,  ultimately joined Aberdeen from Queen's Park last summer.

And it was Ruth's two goals that knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Youth Cup at the quarter-final stage earlier.

Ross McAusland pulled one back for the young Bears, but the Dons' lead could not be overturned.

 

Ruth, who has played for Scotland at youth level, travelled with Rangers to a tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, according to The Sun.

And the same publication claimed that both Rangers and Hibernian were in the mix for his signature before Aberdeen pounced.

A general view of inside Pittodrie Stadium before the Scottish Premiere League match between Aberdeen FC and Motherwell FC at Pittodrie Stadium on May 11, 2014 in Aberdeen,Scotland.

By that point, the Gers had already added another talented teenage striker to their ranks in Nathan Young-Coombes, formerly of Chelsea.

Young-Coombes excelled at last year's Alkass Cup, which Rangers won, and has been tipped to make a first-team impact later this decade.

