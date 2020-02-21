Player says Liverpool and Leicester-linked teenager 'very mature for his age'

Liverpool and Leicester City have been linked with Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham.





David Stockdale has spoken highly of Liverpool and Leicester City-linked Jude Bellingham to The Guardian.

Bellingham is one of the best teenage footballers in the lower leagues in England and has been playing well for Birmingham.

According to WhoScored, the 16-year-old midfielder has made 22 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for the Blues so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

90min.com has credited Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester with interest in the youngster, but Birmingham are reported to be confident of keeping him at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

The Guardian has claimed that Bellingham is on the radar of United, Barcelona and Ajax.

Stockdale, now on loan at Wycombe Wanderers from Birmingham, trained with the teenager, and he has raved about him.

Stockdale told The Guardian about Bellingham: "He takes things on board; he tries to take in all the information anyone can give him. His mind works like a 25-year-old; he is very mature for his age, very approachable, polite, just a lovely fella who has all the makeup to go to the top."

Stockdale added: “People are giving him the handle of ‘superstar’ but to him, it’s water off a duck’s back. He plays with the freedom of a kid and long may it continue.”

Staying at Birmingham City

While it would be very tempting to join Liverpool, Leicester or United, the best move for Bellingham would be to stay at Birmingham and continue his progress.

The teenager is playing regularly for the Blues, and if he continues to do so, then he will further develop and progress.

If Bellingham joins Liverpool or United in the summer transfer window, then he will be part of the youth team or be a squad player in the senior side.



