'Outstanding': Martin Keown delivers verdict on reported £30m Arsenal target's heroics last night

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Arsenal's radar.





Martin Keown was impressed with reported Arsenal target and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard on Thursday evening and spoke highly of him on BT Sport 2 (11:04pm, February 20, 2020).

Edouard scored for Celtic against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday evening.

Although the striker had two good chances before his goal, the way he took the third one and the confidence he showed under pressure was very impressive.

Arsenal legend Keown was impressed with the 22-year-old striker, who is on the radar of the Gunners and is valued at £30 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Keown said about Edouard on BT Sport 2 (11:04pm, February 20, 2020): "When the third opportunity came, it's a much more difficult chance to take.

"He manages to dink that over the 'keeper with real confidence off his left foot. It really was an outstanding finish."





Stats

Against Copenhagen on Thursday evening, Edouard took five shots and all of them were on target, had a pass accuracy of 64.7%, took 37 touches, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the French youngster has scored 20 goals in the Scottish Premiership, and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Edouard is a very good striker, and given his progress at Celtic, he is ready to take the next step in his career and make a move to the Premier League.



