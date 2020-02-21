'Noooo, league gone': Some Liverpool fans react to news coming out of Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to miss the next three weeks with injury.

Liverpool fans have been left gutted after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss three weeks with a hamstring problem on the club’s official website.

Henderson has been a vital cog in Liverpool’s system this season, with his performances catching the eye.

The England international has arguably played the finest football of his career in recent months, with his displays being one of the driving forces behind Liverpool’s success.

Henderson could be out for the Reds’ next four matches though, and it seems unlikely that he will feature in the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

With Liverpool already 1-0 down on aggregate that is a major blow.

And Liverpool fans were left gutted with the news coming out of Anfield this afternoon.

In Henderson’s absence it seems likely that Naby Keita could be the man to step up.

Keita has had an injury disrupted campaign, but Klopp will be hoping that the creative midfielder can step up and prove his worth over the coming weeks to soften the blow of Henderson’s injury.