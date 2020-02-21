Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Noooo, league gone': Some Liverpool fans react to news coming out of Anfield

John Verrall
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid Spain
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to miss the next three weeks with injury.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Liverpool fans have been left gutted after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss three weeks with a hamstring problem on the club’s official website.

Henderson has been a vital cog in Liverpool’s system this season, with his performances catching the eye.

The England international has arguably played the finest football of his career in recent months, with his displays being one of the driving forces behind Liverpool’s success.

 

Henderson could be out for the Reds’ next four matches though, and it seems unlikely that he will feature in the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

With Liverpool already 1-0 down on aggregate that is a major blow.

And Liverpool fans were left gutted with the news coming out of Anfield this afternoon.

In Henderson’s absence it seems likely that Naby Keita could be the man to step up.

Keita has had an injury disrupted campaign, but Klopp will be hoping that the creative midfielder can step up and prove his worth over the coming weeks to soften the blow of Henderson’s injury.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch