Neil Lennon praises Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Forster saved a penalty as the Bhoys drew 1-1 away from home against Copenhagen.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his goalkeeper Fraser Forster after he saved a penalty in the Bhoys' 1-1 draw with Copenhagen last night.

Lennon's side got a draw and a crucial away goal from the first leg of their last 32 tie, thanks in no small part to Forster palming away Jens Stage's spot-kick in the second half.

As per the Daily Mail, Lennon said: "He's brilliant, but that's down to the work that he and (goalkeeper coach) Stevie Woods do behind the scenes.

"Credit to Fraser, he's done brilliantly with a magnificent save. I think it would have been really harsh on us if we'd lost the game with the amount of chances we had, especially in the first half."

Celtic's away record in Europe hasn't been great down the years but the win in Lazio seems to have boosted confidence and they would have been good value for the victory if they'd been able to hold on.

As it turns out, they needed Forster to produce a moment of magic to take a draw back to Parkhead, but those are often the high demands at European level where the margins are so fine.

The Bhoys crowd will create a raucous atmosphere for the return leg next week and Lennon will hope that is enough to help his side complete the job then.

A Copenhagen away goal would change the complexion of the tie once again, but thankfully Celtic have a goalkeeper on top form for them to try and beat.

