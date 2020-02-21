Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player who's 'always asking questions' has a 'big gift''

Bukayo Saka played well for Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about Bukayo Saka to Football.London.

Arteta spoke highly of the 18-year-old following his performance for Arsenal against Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The teenager, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back, played well for the Gunners and provided the assist for the only goal in the first leg of the Round of 32 tie in Greece.

Arteta told Football.London about Saka: "Absolutely, I'm really pleased (with) the way he's developed.

"I think he's really pleased the way he's handling this situation because there's a lot of highlights on him at the moment but he's really humble.

"He's always asking questions, meeting with my assistants and willing to improve. He's a great kid and he's very brave.

"He makes big decisions in the final third, he doesn't hide and he's got the vision and the ability to execute in spaces that are really tight which is a big gift."





Stats

According to WhoScored, against Olympiakos, Saka played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 49 touches, attempted three dribbles, made three interceptions and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the English youngster has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The teenager has also scored two goals and provided five assists in five Europa League matches for Arsenal so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The 18-year-old has also played twice in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup this season, according to WhoScored.



