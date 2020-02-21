Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Max Allegri raves about Liverpool man who has taken 'gigantic leaps forward'

Danny Owen
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during a training session at JTC on May 24, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are on the verge of adding Premier League success to their Champions League triumph with Jurgen Klopp becoming an Anfield legend along the way.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool is thrown in the air as he celebrates with his players and staff after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at...

Max Allegri has opened up on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, telling AFP that a charismatic tactician has taken ‘gigantic leaps forward’ in recent times.

It’s hard to believe that, just two years ago, the critics were calling Klopp all manner of names, from choker to bottler, with his dreadful record in cup finals casting serious doubt on his coaching credentials.

But after falling at the final hurdle in the Champions League, the DFB Pokal, the League Cup and the Europa League, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has transformed both himself and Liverpool from likeable nearly-men into relentless winning machines.

 

After lifting ‘Old Big Ears’ for the sixth time in Madrid last June, Liverpool are now on the verge of winning the English top-flight title after a 30-year wait.

And Allegri, one of the most successful coaches in the modern era, believes that his German counterpart has improved substantially as the years have gone on.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during a training session at JTC on May 24, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

"Right now, Klopp, since he left Borussia Dortmund for Liverpool, has made gigantic leaps forward," gushed the former Juventus and AC Milan boss.

"The great managers understand what kind of team they have in front of them, what kind of players they have, and to make them play as well as they can."

The days when Klopp’s teams would run themselves into the ground, shooting themselves in the foot on an almost weekly basis, appear to be over.

The Liverpool boss has outgrown that infamous ‘heavy metal football’, his maturing tastes now favouring a polished brand of stadium rock. As a result, the Merseyside giants have gone from thrilling yet fallible into a team capable of overwhelming any opponent from the first minute to the last.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 2, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch