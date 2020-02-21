Max Allegri raves about Liverpool man who has taken 'gigantic leaps forward'

Liverpool are on the verge of adding Premier League success to their Champions League triumph with Jurgen Klopp becoming an Anfield legend along the way.

Max Allegri has opened up on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, telling AFP that a charismatic tactician has taken ‘gigantic leaps forward’ in recent times.

It’s hard to believe that, just two years ago, the critics were calling Klopp all manner of names, from choker to bottler, with his dreadful record in cup finals casting serious doubt on his coaching credentials.

But after falling at the final hurdle in the Champions League, the DFB Pokal, the League Cup and the Europa League, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has transformed both himself and Liverpool from likeable nearly-men into relentless winning machines.

After lifting ‘Old Big Ears’ for the sixth time in Madrid last June, Liverpool are now on the verge of winning the English top-flight title after a 30-year wait.

And Allegri, one of the most successful coaches in the modern era, believes that his German counterpart has improved substantially as the years have gone on.

"Right now, Klopp, since he left Borussia Dortmund for Liverpool, has made gigantic leaps forward," gushed the former Juventus and AC Milan boss.

"The great managers understand what kind of team they have in front of them, what kind of players they have, and to make them play as well as they can."

The days when Klopp’s teams would run themselves into the ground, shooting themselves in the foot on an almost weekly basis, appear to be over.

The Liverpool boss has outgrown that infamous ‘heavy metal football’, his maturing tastes now favouring a polished brand of stadium rock. As a result, the Merseyside giants have gone from thrilling yet fallible into a team capable of overwhelming any opponent from the first minute to the last.