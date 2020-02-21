Martin Keown gives his verdict on Rangers player after last night

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was shown a yellow card at Ibrox on Thursday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Martin Keown criticised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on BT Sport 2 on Thursday evening (10:56pm, February 20, 2020).

The Arsenal legend was not impressed with Morelos getting a yellow card during Rangers' 3-2 comeback win against Sporting Braga at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old striker was shown a yellow card for dissent and will miss the return leg of the tie.

Keown was less than impressed with the Colombia international, but he has pointed out that striker Jermain Defoe could be back for the second leg.

Keown said on BT Sport 2 on Thursday evening (10:56pm, February 20, 2020), as transcribed by The Daily Record: "He (Morelos) is so important to what they do.

"We know he's ill-disciplined. He's an angry man, love him or hate him that's the full package. They are going to be without him but the good news Defoe is back in training this week.

"I know he's 37 but he's got three in the last four so maybe he can catch them on the break with a finish."





Not getting carried away

The way Rangers staged a comeback at Ibrox after going two goals down was remarkable, and the fans will certainly be overjoyed with the final result.

However, Braga will fancy their chances in the return leg on their own turf, as they have scored two away goals.

Rangers have to be very good defensively in the second leg, and the Gers simply cannot afford to concede another goal.

Morelos will be a big miss for Rangers, but the Gers should head into the second leg with confidence.



