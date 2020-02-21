Quick links

Everton

Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson names whether Ancelotti or Arteta has done better

Sam Preston
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mark Lawrenson has compared the impact of the men in the Everton and Arsenal hotseats.

Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (bottom-2L) and Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (bottom-3R) look on during the English Premier League football match between Everton...

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had more of an impact on his new club than Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal.

The two managers go head to head at the Emirates Stadium this weekend and Lawrenson gave his thoughts on the changes at both clubs since their appointments.

 

He said: "Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time. We know how good Ancelotti is and he has turned things round at Everton very quickly.

"I still think the Gunners have improved under Arteta, though. This is a decent test of the progress both managers have made, and it is a tough call to say who will win it because both teams still have flaws."

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal and Everton played out a 0-0 draw with both managers in the stand earlier this season, and Lawrenson is right to say they have improved under new guidance.

The clubs went in different directions with their appointments; the hungry young manager making his way in the game versus the man who has seen it all and offers stardust.

Ancelotti's reputation within the game could hardly be higher and it looks as if working with someone of his calibre has rubbed off on the Everton players. His tactical nous is impressive too.

There are signs of change at Arsenal too, even if the results don't consistently reflect that yet. This game should be a better spectacle than the December meeting.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch