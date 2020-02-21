Mark Lawrenson names whether Ancelotti or Arteta has done better

Mark Lawrenson has compared the impact of the men in the Everton and Arsenal hotseats.





BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had more of an impact on his new club than Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal.

The two managers go head to head at the Emirates Stadium this weekend and Lawrenson gave his thoughts on the changes at both clubs since their appointments.

He said: "Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time. We know how good Ancelotti is and he has turned things round at Everton very quickly.

"I still think the Gunners have improved under Arteta, though. This is a decent test of the progress both managers have made, and it is a tough call to say who will win it because both teams still have flaws."





Arsenal and Everton played out a 0-0 draw with both managers in the stand earlier this season, and Lawrenson is right to say they have improved under new guidance.

The clubs went in different directions with their appointments; the hungry young manager making his way in the game versus the man who has seen it all and offers stardust.

Ancelotti's reputation within the game could hardly be higher and it looks as if working with someone of his calibre has rubbed off on the Everton players. His tactical nous is impressive too.

There are signs of change at Arsenal too, even if the results don't consistently reflect that yet. This game should be a better spectacle than the December meeting.



