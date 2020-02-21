Manager's comments give Celtic real hope of reportedly signing £1.8m, 12-assist star

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly want to sign Championship star Niclas Eliasson from Lee Johnson's Bristol City.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson admits that star winger Niclas Eliasson is heading for the exit as it stands amid claims that Celtic are interested in the Sweden U21 international, speaking to the Bristol Post.

While Matheus Pereira is perhaps the poster boy of the Championship these days, inspiring West Brom into first place with some truly dazzling performances under Slaven Bilic, a far more under-the-radar talent is battling the Sporting Lisbon loanee at the top of the assist charts.

Subscribe

No one in England’s second tier has set up as many goals this season as Eliasson (12) with his pinpoint crosses wreaking havoc on many a Championship backline.

As it stands, however, the former £1.8 million IFK Norrkoping star is due to become a free agent in July and Johnson has admitted that club and player are nowhere closer to an agreement over a new deal.

“No, not that I know of,” he said when asked about whether Eliasson was due to sign a new deal.

Seven years ago, a teenage Eliasson enjoyed a brief spell on trial at Celtic, admitting to Expressen that the Scottish Premiership giants are a ‘top club’.

And a move to Parkhead could finally be on the cards in the summer of 2020 with the Daily Record reporting that Neil Lennon’s side are hoping to add another exciting wideman to their ranks.