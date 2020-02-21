Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds player says he feels regenerated 'physically and mentally', reflects on his 'bad mistake'

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Luke Ayling celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kalvin Phillips recently served a suspension for Leeds United.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on...

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has told the club's official website that he feels rejuvenated after his break due to suspension.

Phillips was shown a red card during Leeds's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers last month.

The 24-year-old midfielder was dismissed for a late and reckless challenge on Geoff Cameron.

That saw the Englishman miss the subsequent matches against Reading, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

Phillips has played Leeds's last two Championship games against Brentford and Bristol City.

 

The midfielder has admitted his mistake against QPR, and he has said that he feels re-energised after his suspension.

Phillips told Leeds's official website: “Obviously the red card was disappointing, it was a bad mistake from me, but this break has let me regenerate physically and mentally.

“I’ve come back trying to do my best for the team and we’ve had two good results in the last two games so hopefully we can keep it going."

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United gestures to Leeds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Important player for Leeds United

Without Phillips in the team, Leeds do not look as good, as the midfielder is a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's side.

With the Whites aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, the midfielder will play a key role for the West Yorkshire outfit in the coming weeks and months.

The Englishman has made 29 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips competes with Brentford's Mathias Jensen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch