Leeds player says he feels regenerated 'physically and mentally', reflects on his 'bad mistake'

Kalvin Phillips recently served a suspension for Leeds United.





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has told the club's official website that he feels rejuvenated after his break due to suspension.

Phillips was shown a red card during Leeds's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers last month.

The 24-year-old midfielder was dismissed for a late and reckless challenge on Geoff Cameron.

That saw the Englishman miss the subsequent matches against Reading, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

Phillips has played Leeds's last two Championship games against Brentford and Bristol City.

The midfielder has admitted his mistake against QPR, and he has said that he feels re-energised after his suspension.

Phillips told Leeds's official website: “Obviously the red card was disappointing, it was a bad mistake from me, but this break has let me regenerate physically and mentally.

“I’ve come back trying to do my best for the team and we’ve had two good results in the last two games so hopefully we can keep it going."





Important player for Leeds United

Without Phillips in the team, Leeds do not look as good, as the midfielder is a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's side.

With the Whites aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, the midfielder will play a key role for the West Yorkshire outfit in the coming weeks and months.

The Englishman has made 29 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.



