Klopp admits another injury blow for Liverpool after Henderson update

Jurgen Klopp was hoping to have Xherdan Shaqiri back weeks ago, but the Liverpool winger could be out for a while yet.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Xherdan Shaqiri is not close to making his return yet.

Klopp suggested three weeks ago that he was hoping that Shaqiri would be back in the very near future (official website).

However, the Switzerland international has still not recovered, and it seems as if Shaqiri could be due to sit on the sidelines at Anfield for a while longer yet.

“Not close to team training yet. We cannot put any time pressure on it,” Klopp said.

 

“It’s not a big one but big enough. We have to wait.”

The news comes as a further blow to Liverpool, after it was confirmed that Jordan Henderson would be ruled out for three weeks with injury.

Although Shaqiri may not be a regular starter for the Reds, he has shown his value as a squad player already this season, with his performance against Everton a particular highlight. 

But overall it has been a rather frustrating campaign for the 28-year-old, who has scored just one goal in six Premier League appearances. 

Shaqiri may have had a chance of featuring for Liverpool over the coming weeks, if he had been fit, as they have such a busy schedule.

But it seems that the diminutive attacker will have to be patient, with his injury proving to be a longer-term one than first feared.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

