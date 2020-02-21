Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho's response when asked about signing a Chelsea player this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho worked with Willian at Chelsea.

Manchester United's Fred and Chelsea's Willian during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has responded to a question about potentially signing Chelsea winger Willian in the summer transfer window, as quoted in Football.London.

Mourinho worked with Willian during his managerial tenure at Chelsea, and the duo will face each other in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues will take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday afternoon, and the Brazil international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder is likely to start.

 

Mourinho, who was in charge of Chelsea when the Blues signed the 31-year-old in 2013, but the Portuguese has not given away anything regarding a potential move for him in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho said when asked about signing Willian this summer, as quoted in Football.London: "I don't speak about players from other clubs."

Willian of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Willian to Chelsea?

Willian is of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

If the Brazil international becomes a free agent in the summer transfer window, then Spurs should at least look into the possibility of signing him.

True, wages of the winger will be high, but he will not cost any money in transfer fee, and the 31-year-old is a very experienced player and has a lot of quality,

According to WhoScored, the former Anzhi Makhachkala player has scored four goals and provided four assists in 25 Premier League matches for Chelsea so far this season.

Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch