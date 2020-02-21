Jose Mourinho's response when asked about signing a Chelsea player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho worked with Willian at Chelsea.





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has responded to a question about potentially signing Chelsea winger Willian in the summer transfer window, as quoted in Football.London.

Mourinho worked with Willian during his managerial tenure at Chelsea, and the duo will face each other in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues will take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday afternoon, and the Brazil international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder is likely to start.

Mourinho, who was in charge of Chelsea when the Blues signed the 31-year-old in 2013, but the Portuguese has not given away anything regarding a potential move for him in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho said when asked about signing Willian this summer, as quoted in Football.London: "I don't speak about players from other clubs."





Willian to Chelsea?

Willian is of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

If the Brazil international becomes a free agent in the summer transfer window, then Spurs should at least look into the possibility of signing him.

True, wages of the winger will be high, but he will not cost any money in transfer fee, and the 31-year-old is a very experienced player and has a lot of quality,

According to WhoScored, the former Anzhi Makhachkala player has scored four goals and provided four assists in 25 Premier League matches for Chelsea so far this season.



