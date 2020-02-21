Jose Mourinho admits 'difficult season' for Tottenham player he has 'always liked'

Erik Lamela came on as a substitute for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday.





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Erik Lamela to Football.London.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder came on as a substitute during Tottenham's defeat to RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, played well, looked creative and tried to make things happen for Spurs.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has raved about Lamela and has outlined his commitment to get back to full fitness.

Mourinho told Football.London about Lamela: "Not training with the squad, just being protected to be in conditions to give us some time in the next match. A player I like very, very much, I’ve always liked, but a difficult season for him, lots of injuries and problems.

“An incredible spirit to recover, incredible spirit to work and didn’t even go home to Argentina in the days off that we gave to the boys. Stayed here working hard, trying to give us what he gave in last game, after no training, no conditions. Tomorrow will be the same, he’ll be here to help.”





Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

Lamela is a very good and creative player who will be important for Tottenham in the coming weeks and months.

The former River Plate and AS Roma star has had injury issues this season, but now that he is fully fit and doing well, he will play a major role for Spurs.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lamela has made nine starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

So far this campaign, the 27-year-old has made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.



