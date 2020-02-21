Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

John Aldridge reacts to Rangers comeback, gives verdict on Celtic result

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Aribo of Rangers runs through to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Thursday, while Neil Lennon's Celtic drew in Denmark.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Rangers at Ibrox and the draw for Celtic on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from 2-0 down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Subscribe

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with FC Copenhagen away from home in Denmark in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

 

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge has been impressed with the comeback from Reds legend Steven Gerrard's Rangers and is also pleased for Celtic.

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has also given his take on the result and the performance of Rangers.

Progressing in Europa League

While it was great of Rangers to launch a comeback, the two goals that they have conceded at home do give Sporting an advantage for the second leg.

As for Celtic, the goal that they scored in Denmark has put them in the driving seat in their tie.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic and Guillermo Varela of FC Copenhagen during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch