John Aldridge reacts to Rangers comeback, gives verdict on Celtic result

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Thursday, while Neil Lennon's Celtic drew in Denmark.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Rangers at Ibrox and the draw for Celtic on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from 2-0 down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with FC Copenhagen away from home in Denmark in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge has been impressed with the comeback from Reds legend Steven Gerrard's Rangers and is also pleased for Celtic.

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has also given his take on the result and the performance of Rangers.

Looks like Stevie Gs took some of them never say die Anfield European Nights!!!to Rangers,What a great comeback that was!

By the way a good result for the Celtic boys in Copenhagen aswell — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) February 20, 2020

Great result for Rangers. Battered for 65 minutes to be honest but showed guts & character to dig out a massive win. Made Braga look a better side than they are by sitting off them early on and letting them play. As soon as got in their faces they crumbled. Tasty return leg — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 20, 2020

Progressing in Europa League

While it was great of Rangers to launch a comeback, the two goals that they have conceded at home do give Sporting an advantage for the second leg.

As for Celtic, the goal that they scored in Denmark has put them in the driving seat in their tie.



