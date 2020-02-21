Audiences are wondering if Grantchester is on TV tonight and whether series 5 has finished or not.

Already we've had some sensational TV highlights this year, from the based on true events intrigue of White House Farm to the unsettling thrills of Deadwater Fell.

It's always great to see a gripping new drama but you can rarely go wrong with familiar favourites. Fortunately, the year has given us plenty of those too, with one of the best returns being Grantchester series 5.

Based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories written by James Runcie, Daisy Coulam's captivating series has been a bona fide gem ever since it surfaced back in 2014.

The Cambridgeshire village hasn't run short of stories to present to us and season 5 has proven to go down a storm with viewers. The fifth episode which aired on Valentine's Day had us on the edge of our seats even, but is there more on the horizon?

Is Grantchester on TV tonight? Has series 5 finished?

No, Grantchester is not on TV tonight.

Unfortunately, episode 6 was the last of series 5.

While that's undoubtedly a shame, there's no denying that it was one cracking series of television - perhaps one of the best yet!

We saw some familiar faces return as well as guest stars such as Tracy Ann Oberman, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Sean Gilder and many more. With more talent coming aboard as late as the series' final episode, hopes are high for the future...

Fans react to Grantchester series 5 finale

Adoring fans were over the moon with how series 5 wrapped things up.

Leonard’s dad - Russell - provided an interesting father-son dynamic to sink our teeth into and a range of other narrative threads left us with a lot to digest.

All in all, it was a success and audiences have since flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts. Check out a selection of tweets:

#Grantchester omg I bloody love it! Such a good finale, tears and a great big smile to finish! Can't recommend this show enough — elaine (@elaine99668017) February 14, 2020

@Grantchester Fantabulous finale of current series. Roll on number 6!



Did she wear her Wimple?



You slept with your boss's Missus.



Oh Geordie I do love you.



Mrs C did right by Leonard.



Happy Valentine's Day folks #Grantchester — wendywales (@wendywales) February 14, 2020

'Did she wear the wimple?'



Wonderful end to a brilliant series of #Grantchester. The last 5 minutes had me weeping and then grinning from ear to ear. — Amy Coop (@theamycoop) February 14, 2020

Absolutely loved series 5 of @GrantchesterUK on @ITV. Well done to all the talented cast and crew on another brilliant series!! ❤️ #Grantchester pic.twitter.com/gedgoaafYQ — Cllr Joe Porter (@JoePorterUK) February 14, 2020

