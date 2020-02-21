Interview | Daniel O'Reilly on the true identity of Dapper Laughs

Mention the name Dapper Laughs and you're likely to receive a negative response.

As a journalist, you tend to have a gist of where an interview will go, with pre-formatted questions and advice from PR's. But when it came to interviewing Daniel O'Reilly - or as he is better known to the wider public, Dapper Laughs - I had no idea what to expect.

A big part of me was hesitant; I admittedly had preconceived notions of Daniel, which unjustly were based around my attitudes toward Dapper and the feminist voice in the back of my mind.

Yet what started out as a conversation about his road to redemption in the public eye actually raised some serious questions regarding media, the portrayal of the working class and mental health.

Daniel on Dapper

Daniel O'Reilly has never shied away from the fact he created one of Britain's most controversial comedic characters. So when I pressed him on why he decided it was a good idea to create Dapper, he did not flinch.

Daniel said:

"To be honest with you, a lot of comedy comes from your surroundings and I moved out when I was 16, when I was very much a 'lad’s lad'."

'Lad humour' is no excuse and not a good enough reason to say some of the things Daniel said - which he later acknowledged - but it was what he next raised which really piqued my attention.

Daniel continued:

"The intention was for it to be controversial, like Sacha Baron-Cohen when he makes Borat or he’s being Ali G. Dapper Laughs was meant to be taking the p*** out of 'lad humour' and it was meant to be satirical and sabotaging of that way of thinking, because he never got the girl and a lot of the jokes were self-deprecating. But unfortunately, when you’re doing it on an iPhone and you’re not an Oxford-educated comedian, you’re a working-class comedian doing this type of comedy on an iPhone, people just think it’s real."

Dapper on the fine lines of comedy

Daniel's point about where comedy meets satire and cultural commentary is an interesting one: where Sacha Baron-Cohen's characters such as Borat, Admiral General Aladeen and more recently, characters in Who Is America? have all been lauded, Daniel's attempt at satire went down like a lead balloon in the eyes of the vast majority of Britain.

I pressed Daniel on this issue again, asking whether he thought the comedy felt too realistic, too close to home for some; as if he was holding up a mirror to British society and humour, and nobody liked the reflection.

Daniel immediately agreed but was quick to turn it back on himself. He said:

"Yeah completely, but let’s not get it twisted, there was a lot of stuff that I said then which I wouldn’t say now. Especially after having two daughters. What I found funny as a 21-year-old; I don’t find funny now as a 34-year-old. We change. Our sense of humour matures."

Daniel continued to acknowledge that he "understands why people were p***ed off" and recognises his wrongdoings. In a candid revelation, Daniel explained that his family had been affected by sexual violence in the past and that he was fully aware of the gravity of sexual violence.

He continued to explain that over time, and largely thanks to his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, that: "Everyone realised there was no malice. I’m not a horrible, vindictive person, I was just a bit of a t***."

Daniel on growing up and moving on

Daniel's career is on the up again. Ever since he appeared on CBB back in 2018, his career seems to be on the right track.

Last year saw Daniel sell out the Troxy in eight hours for his stand-up gig. This month has seen him partake in a production of 'Time' at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London.

When I asked whether Daniel was happy with the way his career had gone, in spite of all the difficulties, he said he had made peace with it.

Daniel continued: "I look back on it and I understand it now, I didn’t understand it before. I feel at peace now. It’s good times now, we’re on the mend."

Although we can't excuse some of the things Daniel O'Reilly has said that have caused offence, we can appreciate his attempts to rectify his mistakes and learn in what is an increasingly hostile media environment. And for that, I think we can let Daniel back into the limelight.

Yours sincerely, a journalist who very much headed into this interview ready to slay the beast.