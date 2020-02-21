Quick links

'Inject this into my veins': Some Rangers supporters rip into rival fans after tweet goes wrong

Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his side come from 2-0 down to win at Ibrox.

Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Some Rangers fans' first thought after the dust settled on Thursday's thrilling comeback win at Ibrox was to tweet supporters - and one in particular - of an English football club.

Rangers fell two goals behind in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Braga.

But three second-half goals, two from Ianis Hagi and one from Joe Aribo, turned the game right around.

Joe Aribo of Rangers runs through to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

With the score 1-0 to Braga, one Charlton Athletic fan ran out of patience and posted the following tweet, in reference to Aribo's decision to leave the Addicks for Rangers last summer.

And, while he was not alone in doing so, it was in his direction that most of the backlash travelled...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The supporter in question was, at least, a good sport...

 

 

Rangers will know their Europa League fate by Wednesday evening, when their second-leg tie takes place in Braga.

The away goals rule does apply, so Rangers must avoid defeat or lose by a single goal having scored at least three of their own (i.e. 4-3, 5-4 or 6-5) to progress. 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

