'Inject this into my veins': Some Rangers supporters rip into rival fans after tweet goes wrong

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his side come from 2-0 down to win at Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans' first thought after the dust settled on Thursday's thrilling comeback win at Ibrox was to tweet supporters - and one in particular - of an English football club.

Rangers fell two goals behind in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Braga.

But three second-half goals, two from Ianis Hagi and one from Joe Aribo, turned the game right around.

With the score 1-0 to Braga, one Charlton Athletic fan ran out of patience and posted the following tweet, in reference to Aribo's decision to leave the Addicks for Rangers last summer.

And, while he was not alone in doing so, it was in his direction that most of the backlash travelled...

A match Charlton can only dream of ever playing in.. and to top it off, the player he trolls scores a worldy — AndyRFC (@AndyRFC1) February 20, 2020

That feeling when you made the right career choice!! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ylelsO3woD — ALD0 (@a22an) February 21, 2020

Enjoy relegation scrap while Aribo scores in last 32 UEL! pic.twitter.com/mdDDCF8gGb — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) February 20, 2020

The supporter in question was, at least, a good sport...

I'm the biggest jinx on this platform ffs



Fair play Rangers. — VFF (@ValleyFloydFred) February 20, 2020

Rangers will know their Europa League fate by Wednesday evening, when their second-leg tie takes place in Braga.

The away goals rule does apply, so Rangers must avoid defeat or lose by a single goal having scored at least three of their own (i.e. 4-3, 5-4 or 6-5) to progress.