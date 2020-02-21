Gerrard admits he's unsure if Rangers player is right or left-footed

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers staged a dramatic comeback against Braga last night.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted to the club’s official website that he doesn’t even know what foot is Ianis Hagi's stronger one.

Hagi scored a brace last night for Rangers, as they staged a hugely dramatic comeback against Braga.

The Romanian blasted home his first goal with his left-foot, before bending in a free-kick, via a deflection, with his right late on.

Hagi now has three goals in his first five games for Rangers.

And Gerrard admits that the January signing’s ability with either foot is a major strength.

“His Dad was here, and he deserves all the headlines tonight,” Gerrard said.

“His first goal, he cuts in from the left and it’s a fantastic strike with power. People are asking me, is he right or left footed? I don’t know!

“That is credit to him as he has been schooled and coached since he was a young boy and he is comfortable on either side.”

Hagi’s double last night has kept Rangers in the tie, after it looked like they were heading out.

Rangers badly struggled for an hour against Braga, but their late comeback has given them real hope that they can progress, ahead of their second leg in Portugal.

Rangers and Braga will meet again next Thursday, when Gerrard’s men will be determined not to let their advantage slip.