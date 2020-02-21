'Huge task': Norwich boss Farke says Wolves are unbelievable at one thing

Premier League strugglers Norwich City face a tough test against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Norwich City coach Daniel Farke knows his side face a tough test against a well-drilled Wolverhampton Wanderers side who are ‘unbelievably difficult’ to create chances against, speaking to the Canaries’ official website.

Given that only one team in the Premier League have conceded more goals this season than bottom-of-the-table Norwich, despite the pretty passing football they have played throughout the campaign, Wolves at Molineux represents a particularly daunting prospect.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have kept clean sheets in each of their last three games in all competitions and it is no surprise that this run has coincided with the return from injury of Willy Boly.

The Frenchman was nothing short of colossal in goalless draws with Manchester United and Leicester City. And, even if Norwich do find a way past him, they will then come up against a Connor Coady, a Romain Saiss, a Leander Dendoncker or a Rui Patricio.

“They kept clean sheets in the last three games, so they have top-class players,” said Farke, who described Wolves’ Thursday night thrashing of Espanyol as ‘fantastic’.

“They have a really good structure and it’s unbelievably difficult to break them down or create chances against them. They have threats in the offence with real quality and are fighting again for Europe.

“It’s a huge task.”

With their usual three-man defence looking stronger than ever at the moment, Wolves look very well placed to seal a return to European football next season. And, who knows, if they go all the way in the Europa League, we could soon be hearing an iconic anthem at Molineux next season.