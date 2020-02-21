How to search for filters on Instagram: Get savvy with 2020 AR lenses

From the Disney filter to the yearly prediction filter, social media lovers are all over AR lenses in 2020!

Instagram has been around for 10 years now and it's a wonder what we all did before 2010.

It's the addictive, scroll-inducing social media site that can have you cackling at memes one minute and weeping over a cute dog video the next.

Every burning question you've ever had can now be answered thanks to Instagram and its snazzy new AR filters. What font are you? Which Chipotle customer are you? What Pokemon are you? Which Harry Potter character are you? - Wonder no more as we walk through how to find the filters you want to try out.

Here's how to search for filters on Instagram

Using AR filters on Insta

AR or Augmented Reality filters are all the rage on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok in 2020.

To use a filter on Instagram, it's quite straightforward, although perhaps not as simple as it is with other apps.

If you're after the latest filters, you'll need to ensure that your Instagram app is up-to-date.

To do this, head to the Google Play or Apple App Store and check the app.

If you're still not seeing the latest filters, then try logging out and in of the Insta app. Even deleting the app and then reinstalling it can jig the app into bringing the latest filters to you.

How to search for filters on Instagram

Now that you know the 'gram app is fully up-to-date, let's find an appropriate filter to use.

Everything from finding out which Friends character you are, to the Celebrity Look-a-like filter, there's been a huge circulation of AR filters on Instagram as of late.

To find and use a filter you want, you'll need to know that name of the person/account that created it.

Once on their profile, locate the smiley face icon above (and central of) their grid to see all their currently available Story filters.

Find the filter you want to try and then click 'try it'.

Now, the filter should appear over your camera. Hold down the red button to record and the AR effects should come to life.

Find filters through your friends

Alternatively, if you're unsure of who the filter creator is, you can find filters through your friends.

If anyone you follow is using filters on their IG story, then you can find the exact one their using as its name will appear in the top-left-hand corner of the screen.

Tap on the filter name to use it yourself. Your friends can also send their saved filters to you by clicking on the filter and selecting 'send to' which appears next to the 'save' icon.

