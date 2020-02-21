Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Help Chelsea': Some Spurs fans think 23-year-old will perform a 'masterclass' tomorrow

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are set to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur fans are predicting that Dele Alli could be in the mood to do damage against Chelsea, as he will have the bit between his teeth now.

Alli was hooked off during Tottenham’s Champions League match with RB Leipzig after an hour in midweek, and he was clearly frustrated.

 

The England international showed his anger on the bench, as he slung a water bottle on the floor.

But Spurs fans think that Jose Mourinho’s substitution could really motivate Alli.

And they are confident that he will be desperate to hurt Chelsea tomorrow.

When Mourinho first took over Alli really looked to be back to his best, but his form has dipped more recently.

That being said, Alli does have an impressive record against Chelsea, as he has scored more goals against them than any other side in the Premier League.

Tottenham will be determined to win at the weekend, as if they take the three points they will leapfrog Frank Lampard’s men and move up to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch