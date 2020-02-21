'Help Chelsea': Some Spurs fans think 23-year-old will perform a 'masterclass' tomorrow

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are set to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are predicting that Dele Alli could be in the mood to do damage against Chelsea, as he will have the bit between his teeth now.

Alli was hooked off during Tottenham’s Champions League match with RB Leipzig after an hour in midweek, and he was clearly frustrated.

The England international showed his anger on the bench, as he slung a water bottle on the floor.

But Spurs fans think that Jose Mourinho’s substitution could really motivate Alli.

And they are confident that he will be desperate to hurt Chelsea tomorrow.

An angry Dele at Stamford bridge. God help Chelsea. — Tottenham Team (@TOTTENHAMTEAM) February 21, 2020

Dele angry at Stamford Bridge?? — only human (@afiqabsyar_) February 21, 2020

Why you can't bench Dele against Chelsea he comes alive vs them https://t.co/Jxj1xQt7u9 — Alessio (@THFCAlessio) February 21, 2020

dele masterclass against chelsea incoming — . (@ilyassAbt) February 21, 2020

@dele_official you love playing against Chelsea. Can’t wait for a big bounce back performance from you — Beefus Cheddar (@Beefus_Cheddar) February 20, 2020

Why Jose Took Alli Off he is Hoping to See a Reaction from him against Chelsea on Saturday Mourinho is always one Step Ahead of the rest Could even drop him and bring him on hoping to win us the game . — JoseMourinho77News. (@MourinhoNews77) February 20, 2020

When Mourinho first took over Alli really looked to be back to his best, but his form has dipped more recently.

That being said, Alli does have an impressive record against Chelsea, as he has scored more goals against them than any other side in the Premier League.

Tottenham will be determined to win at the weekend, as if they take the three points they will leapfrog Frank Lampard’s men and move up to fourth in the Premier League standings.