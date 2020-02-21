'Heartbreaking': Some fans are tweeting Sunderland player they want at their club

Sunderland have signed the former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on a free transfer.
Some Ipswich Town fans are tweeting Tommy Smith after the defender joined their League One rivals, Sunderland.
Smith spent more than a decade on Ipswich's books, but left them for Colorado Rapids in 2018.
His contract there expired at the turn of the year, leaving the New Zealand international looking for a club.
But an injury to the new Sunderland signing, Bailey Wright, saw the stars align.
And the following Ipswich supporters are reacting enviously to Smith's announcement...
Why not back to Ipswich?— Cameron Smith (@cameron78936) February 21, 2020
Why on earth did @IpswichTown not sign you??— Sam Durham (@SamboITFC86) February 21, 2020
Good luck Tommy, you will be great for them, just wish it was for us!— Jane Clarke ITFC (@w4bjanei) February 21, 2020
Well this is heartbreaking but good luck Tommy— Mark Pennock (@Maarkie35) February 21, 2020
Good luck Tommy....shame Ipswich didnt get their act together and resign you— Paul wadey (@paulcoyb) February 21, 2020
Good Luck Tommy @SunderlandAFC. Shame you didn’t join @IpswichTown would love to have seen you back here. Hopefully one day you’ll return to Portman Road xx— Tractorgal Always (@tractor_blue) February 21, 2020
Sunderland have a real winner here and a talented footballer that will be a major asset on and off the pitch a real leader. Best of luck pal— Nigel Smith (@nigesmith10) February 21, 2020
Score some own goals Tommy— (@KurtBev97) February 21, 2020
Good Luck Tommy. Wish it was ITFC but not to be.— Euan Smith (@euan_smith) February 21, 2020
Welcome to the North East, although I would rather you were in Ipswich!— NewcyBlue (@NewcyBlue) February 21, 2020
Congratulations buddy!! @SunderlandAFC you have signed a great player, a true gent and brilliant ambassador for football. Just wish @ITFC had dipped in their pocket and brought him back home. Good luck Tommy— Paul Ablitt (@paul_ablitt) February 21, 2020
All the best Tommy. Shame you’re not pushing for promotion in blue and white though.— Rich Woodward (@IpsRich) February 21, 2020
Congrats Tommy. Good to have you back in English football. Was rather hoping it would be with @IpswichTown though— Stephen Foster (@StephenFoz) February 21, 2020
Smith played more than 250 times for Ipswich, with most of those appearances coming at Championship level, and has 38 caps for his country.
The 29-year-old was a teammate of the current Sunderland captain, Grant Leadbitter, at Ipswich, where he was managed for the most part by the former Mackems manager, Mick McCarthy.
Lucky for those of a Tractor Boys persuasion, Smith cannot feature against their side this season, with Sunderland having already played them twice in the league - winning once and drawing as many times.
Sunderland fans - is Smith a good addition for your side?
