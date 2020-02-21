Quick links

Sunderland

Ipswich Town

League One

'Heartbreaking': Some fans are tweeting Sunderland player they want at their club

Aiden Cusick
A general view of The Stadium Of Light, home of Sunderland prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland have signed the former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on a free transfer.

Ipswich player Tommy Smith in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium on April 23, 2016 in Middlesbrough, United...

Some Ipswich Town fans are tweeting Tommy Smith after the defender joined their League One rivals, Sunderland.

Smith spent more than a decade on Ipswich's books, but left them for Colorado Rapids in 2018.

His contract there expired at the turn of the year, leaving the New Zealand international looking for a club.

 

But an injury to the new Sunderland signing, Bailey Wright, saw the stars align.

And the following Ipswich supporters are reacting enviously to Smith's announcement...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smith played more than 250 times for Ipswich, with most of those appearances coming at Championship level, and has 38 caps for his country.

The 29-year-old was a teammate of the current Sunderland captain, Grant Leadbitter, at Ipswich, where he was managed for the most part by the former Mackems manager, Mick McCarthy.

Grant Leadbitter of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Rochdale and Sunderland at Crown Oil Arena on August 20, 2019 in Rochdale, England.

Lucky for those of a Tractor Boys persuasion, Smith cannot feature against their side this season, with Sunderland having already played them twice in the league - winning once and drawing as many times.

Sunderland fans - is Smith a good addition for your side?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch