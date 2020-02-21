'Heartbreaking': Some fans are tweeting Sunderland player they want at their club

Sunderland have signed the former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith on a free transfer.

Some Ipswich Town fans are tweeting Tommy Smith after the defender joined their League One rivals, Sunderland.

Smith spent more than a decade on Ipswich's books, but left them for Colorado Rapids in 2018.

His contract there expired at the turn of the year, leaving the New Zealand international looking for a club.

But an injury to the new Sunderland signing, Bailey Wright, saw the stars align.

And the following Ipswich supporters are reacting enviously to Smith's announcement...

Why not back to Ipswich? — Cameron Smith (@cameron78936) February 21, 2020

Why on earth did @IpswichTown not sign you?? — Sam Durham (@SamboITFC86) February 21, 2020

Good luck Tommy, you will be great for them, just wish it was for us! — Jane Clarke ITFC (@w4bjanei) February 21, 2020

Well this is heartbreaking but good luck Tommy — Mark Pennock (@Maarkie35) February 21, 2020

Good luck Tommy....shame Ipswich didnt get their act together and resign you — Paul wadey (@paulcoyb) February 21, 2020

Good Luck Tommy @SunderlandAFC. Shame you didn’t join @IpswichTown would love to have seen you back here. Hopefully one day you’ll return to Portman Road xx — Tractorgal Always (@tractor_blue) February 21, 2020

Sunderland have a real winner here and a talented footballer that will be a major asset on and off the pitch a real leader. Best of luck pal — Nigel Smith (@nigesmith10) February 21, 2020

Score some own goals Tommy — (@KurtBev97) February 21, 2020

Good Luck Tommy. Wish it was ITFC but not to be. — Euan Smith (@euan_smith) February 21, 2020

Welcome to the North East, although I would rather you were in Ipswich! — NewcyBlue (@NewcyBlue) February 21, 2020

Congratulations buddy!! @SunderlandAFC you have signed a great player, a true gent and brilliant ambassador for football. Just wish @ITFC had dipped in their pocket and brought him back home. Good luck Tommy — Paul Ablitt (@paul_ablitt) February 21, 2020

All the best Tommy. Shame you’re not pushing for promotion in blue and white though. — Rich Woodward (@IpsRich) February 21, 2020

Congrats Tommy. Good to have you back in English football. Was rather hoping it would be with @IpswichTown though — Stephen Foster (@StephenFoz) February 21, 2020

Smith played more than 250 times for Ipswich, with most of those appearances coming at Championship level, and has 38 caps for his country.

The 29-year-old was a teammate of the current Sunderland captain, Grant Leadbitter, at Ipswich, where he was managed for the most part by the former Mackems manager, Mick McCarthy.

Lucky for those of a Tractor Boys persuasion, Smith cannot feature against their side this season, with Sunderland having already played them twice in the league - winning once and drawing as many times.

Sunderland fans - is Smith a good addition for your side?