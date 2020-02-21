'He won't call the shots': Club legend expects £3k-a-week Liverpool target to sign new deal

The Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been linked with several clubs, including Liverpool.

The former Arsenal winger Perry Groves is adamant that Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, despite reports linking the youngster with clubs including Liverpool.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, are monitoring developments after negotiations between Arsenal and Saka began.

Saka, who is also a winger, recently entered the final 18 months of his Gunners contract, which is said to be worth around £3,000 a week.

But it is claimed that Arsenal are confident of tying down the 18-year-old.

And, speaking on Talksport earlier [Friday], Groves was too.

"He's 18 years of age. He's just got himself into the first team. He's playing very well. He's playing out of position. He's not a full-back. He's playing in a four, whereas maybe playing as a wing-back would suit him. He just needs to play as many games as possible," said the 54-year-old.

"He's not going to call the shots to Arsenal football club, no chance. He will sign a decent contract for Arsenal. But let's hope they don't give him too much, too soon. Again, put him on incentivised (terms).

"If you're an agent you don't advise the players necessarily what's good for their careers, they want to get as much money as possible. But if you were around him you'd be saying, 'you're settled now, Arteta's giving young players a chance, you've proved yourself in a position which isn't your natural position. Stay here. If your attitude's right, you will get games."

Arsenal have developed an unfortunate habit of allowing players to reach the final year of their deals, leaving them forced to sell to avoid losing them for free the following year.

And Liverpool have already profited from that, landing Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain from the Gunners in 2017.

That said, Saka's situation is slightly different in that he will be under 24 at the time that his existing contract expires.

That means that, provided Arsenal offer terms that are at least equal to his previous ones, they will be entitled to training compensation from Saka's next club.

The Ealing-born player has risen through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium, though Liverpool's status as rei