Hasenhuttl already spots flaw in Walker-Peters' game, says he really needs to improve

Tottenham Hotspur have loaned out Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton until the end of the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested to the Daily Echo that Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker-Peters needs to work hard to improve off the ball.

Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, and he has immediately come into their starting line-up.

The England youth international did encouragingly well on debut, but Hasenhuttl thinks that the Tottenham defender needs to improve.

“I think everybody could see that on the ball he has quality,” the Saints boss said.

“Against the ball, there is still a lot to be done. But the problem is that he is also injured and cannot play at the weekend. He’s definitely out.

“This doesn’t make it any easier, but Yan Valery is training well.

“Kyle showed he can be a good option for us with the ball but against the ball, we must learn with him.

“When he’s back we will do this.”

Walker-Peters injury is a blow, as he will surely want to nail down a starting place at Southampton.

Walker-Peters has rather been overlooked by two Tottenham managers now, with both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho seemingly preferring other options at right-back.

The 22-year-old has really been starved of first-team football, so his currently loan at Southampton is a chance for him to prove a point that he is capable of performing at the top level.

If Walker-Peters can impress he could have a chance of returning to Tottenham and breaking into their team, as Serge Aurier has not fully convinced at right-back this term, despite making some improvements.