Rangers

Gerrard names the player Rangers fans need to start showing more support to

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were indebted to Joe Aribo for helping to inspire their comeback against Braga yesterday.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...

Steven Gerrard has urged Glasgow Rangers fans to get behind Joe Aribo in the Daily Record.

Aribo has had a rather mixed time at Rangers so far, with the playmaker failing to produce on a consistent basis.

However, the Nigerian international did make a big impact last night, as he came off the bench in Rangers 3-2 win over Braga.

Aribo was introduced in the unfamiliar position of left-back, but he still managed to score their second goal of the evening after a fine individual run.

 

And Gerrard has urged Rangers fans to get behind the 23-year-old youngster now, as he feels that Aribo could have a very bright future.

“I need the crowd to come with me with Joe, he's going to be a hell of a player,” Gerrard said.

“His second half showing epitomised everything that we are about. He was positive from left back, he got us an incredible goal, I don't know how many he went past, three or four. He's all arms and legs but it was a terrific finish.”

Joe Aribo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Aribo has made 42 appearances for Rangers this term, scoring eight times and claiming eight assists.

His form in 2020 hasn't been particularly outstanding though, before last night.

Whether Aribo will now start for Rangers at the weekend when they take on St. Johnstone remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

