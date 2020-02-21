Gerrard names the player Rangers fans need to start showing more support to

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were indebted to Joe Aribo for helping to inspire their comeback against Braga yesterday.

Steven Gerrard has urged Glasgow Rangers fans to get behind Joe Aribo in the Daily Record.

Aribo has had a rather mixed time at Rangers so far, with the playmaker failing to produce on a consistent basis.

Subscribe

However, the Nigerian international did make a big impact last night, as he came off the bench in Rangers 3-2 win over Braga.

Aribo was introduced in the unfamiliar position of left-back, but he still managed to score their second goal of the evening after a fine individual run.

And Gerrard has urged Rangers fans to get behind the 23-year-old youngster now, as he feels that Aribo could have a very bright future.

“I need the crowd to come with me with Joe, he's going to be a hell of a player,” Gerrard said.

“His second half showing epitomised everything that we are about. He was positive from left back, he got us an incredible goal, I don't know how many he went past, three or four. He's all arms and legs but it was a terrific finish.”

Aribo has made 42 appearances for Rangers this term, scoring eight times and claiming eight assists.

His form in 2020 hasn't been particularly outstanding though, before last night.

Whether Aribo will now start for Rangers at the weekend when they take on St. Johnstone remains to be seen.