Gary Lineker sends message to Rangers after Ibrox comeback, £20m PL striker revels

Ryan Fraser, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake and Philip Billing of Bournemouth with Lys Mousset, Jack O'Connell and Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between...
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to send a message to Rangers after Steven Gerrard's side staged a dramatic comeback at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from two goals down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The visiting team were 2-0 up after 59 minutes, but the Gers launched a stunning comeback thereafter.

 

Ianis Hagi scored twice, including what proved to be the winner in the 82nd minute, and Joe Aribo found the net as well.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Lineker has been stunned by the comeback from Rangers, while Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is pleased with the final result.

The 23-year-old striker - who joined the Blades from Swansea City in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million - is a Rangers fans, according to The Daily Record.

The Scotland international striker has made 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United battles for possession with Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

