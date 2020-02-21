Gary Lineker sends message to Rangers after Ibrox comeback, £20m PL striker revels

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to send a message to Rangers after Steven Gerrard's side staged a dramatic comeback at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from two goals down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The visiting team were 2-0 up after 59 minutes, but the Gers launched a stunning comeback thereafter.

Ianis Hagi scored twice, including what proved to be the winner in the 82nd minute, and Joe Aribo found the net as well.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Lineker has been stunned by the comeback from Rangers, while Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is pleased with the final result.

The 23-year-old striker - who joined the Blades from Swansea City in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million - is a Rangers fans, according to The Daily Record.

The Scotland international striker has made 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

That’s quite the comeback from @RangersFC — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 20, 2020

Yassssssssssssss — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) February 20, 2020

Never in doubt mate — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) February 20, 2020



