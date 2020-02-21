Fortnite: How to get the Deadpool skin by completing challenges - find the Epic Games letter now!

A guide for how to get the Deadpool skin in Fortnite by completing the Marvel superhero's challenges such as finding his letter to Epic Games.

Fortnite Season 2 has commenced and already some people aren't happy. Fans are reportedly annoyed about locking in choices for the new Maya skin, meanwhile LazarBeam has expressed his worries about the new season. However, away from this bit of negativity, the new season has exciting weekly challenges that will allow you to unlock and get the coveted Deadpool skin.

There are some challenges in Fortnite Season 2 that require you to find phone booths to disguise yourself in like a spy, as well as venture to landmarks such as Apres Ski and a lighthouse. While these objectives require a bit of legwork and virtual exercise, the good news is that you don't have to do a lot to complete the Deadpool challenges that are currently available.

The Marvel superhero's objectives will surely get harder as time progresses, but right now you can make a start on unlocking his skin by completing two challenges that are straightforward and quick.

How to get the Deadpool skin in Fortnite

You must complete weekly challenges to get the Deadpool skin in Fortnite Season 2.

No one knows when the Deadpool skin will become available, but completing Fortnite Season 2 challenges set by Wade himself will eventually reward you with the right to wear his iconic costume.

And yes, it is just a skin. The actual character isn't dropping into the game like Thanos, you'll just be rewarded with the cosmetic ability to run around the battlefield proclaiming to be Marvel's greatest R-rated superhero.

This will either be a good or bad thing depending on how annoying you find the Deadpool fandom and their constant jokes to be.

How to complete the Deadpool challenges in Fortnite Season 2

There are two Deadpool challenges available to complete in Fortnite Season 2.

The first of these two Deadpool challenges requires you to find his secret hideout in the Fortnite Season 2 secret agent room.

All you need to do is proceed to the Battle Pass tab and select the vent next to the stairs which lead to Upgrade Vault.

This will take you to Deadpool's secret hideout which is a horribly messy bathroom with an Avengers 'A' above the toilet. Once there, you can interact with a computer that will present you with a challenge from the Marvel superhero.

The first Deadpool challenge tasks you with finding his letter to Epic Games. Simply exit the computer and select the letter on the floor.

After you've broke your back picking up the letter, interact with the computer again to get your second Deadpool challenge, Don't thank the bus driver.

Although this one teaches bad manners kids shouldn't have, completing this challenge simply requires you to jump into a match and leap off the bus without thanking the driver. Therefore, all you need to do is jump out the bus.