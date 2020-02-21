FIFA 20: Shapeshifters release time and predictions

The release time for the FIFA 20 Shapeshifters cards as well as predictions that have been shared online.

FIFA 20 will receive officially-licensed River Plate and Bronco Juniors in March (albeit without player likenesses), but before then EA will announce and release some Shapeshifters cards. Here you'll find the estimated release time plus some predictions that have been shared around the web.

As for what Shapeshifters are in FIFA 20, they're Ultimate Team cards which will see players positioned in roles different to their usual slot in the starting XI. For example, a striker could be positioned as a CAM, while a LB could be positioned as a CB or RB.

Below you'll discover the promo's estimated release time as well as find some predictions.

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters release time

The release time for the Shapeshifters FIFA 20 promo is expected to be 18:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, this means the Shapeshifters FIFA 20 promo should release at 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST.

This is an estimation that comes via the Liverpool Echo, and you will be able to see the unveiling on EA's FIFA Twitter account.

What if the player positions keep changing throughout Fifa 20?



E.g. The Brazilian LB will be a CAM when released but after 1 month it will change to a different position and change position again 1 month after that? #Fifa20 #Fut20 #Shapeshifters pic.twitter.com/gSIGo23kDR — YT | JordanGI (@jordangi99) February 21, 2020

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters predictions

There have been plenty of FIFA 20 Shapeshifters predictions shared online.

You can even make predictions yourselves by judging what player in the old position suits the newer role.

The FIFA 20 Shapeshifters cards are green with reddish font. You can find the nationality and new position of these mysterious players, but you can also find their old position in feint font in the centre of the cards.

There's a Brazilian LB who is being converted into a 91 CAM, there's a French ST who is being converted into a 91 RW, meanwhile there's also a nationless CF being converted into a 87 RF with 91 PAC and 94 DRI.

Brazil's LB to CAM seems to obviously be Real Madrid's Marcelo which has been estimated by many people on Reddit.

As for the nationless CF, some people have predicted the likes of Wilfred Zaha and Lucas Moura. Memphis Depay has also been another shout for this card.

In regard to the French ST becoming a RW, some have suggested Lacazette but the rating appears to be too high. Some have also jested about Giroud for obvious reasons.

Away from these specific cards, people have expressed their hopes for some funnies such as Kyle Walker as a goalkeeper. This would be amusing, but most definitely won't happen.