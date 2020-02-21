Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 cast: Guest stars Julie Graham, Patrick O'Kane and Steve Toussaint

The Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 cast boasts some terrific guest stars.

As expected, the Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 cast is stacked.

No surprise at all!

After tucking into episode 8 - 'The Haunting of Villa Diodati' - expectations are higher than ever pressing forward with Doctor Who. The sci-fi genre poses the potential to explore pretty much anything, so you wouldn't be foolish to think that Doctor Who has exhausted all of its avenues by now.

You wouldn't be foolish, however, you would still be wrong. Twelve seasons is a lot, but the iconic series continues to take us to new places, reintroducing old characters and foes into new territory. We've seen the Judoon rise again to threaten us all and now it's time to welcome the one and only Cybermen back into the picture after an exciting glimpse in the previous episode.

They've done an excellent job of bringing in exciting guest stars week after week to bring these stories to life. Fortunately, episode 9 - 'Ascension of the Cybermen' - doesn't disappoint on that front.

LONDON CALLING! Save Me filming locations

Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 cast members:

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

Sacha Dhawan as The Master

Julie Graham as Ravio

Patrick O'Kane as Ashad

Steve Toussaint as Feekat

Alex Austin as Yedlarmi

Coalyn Byrne as Sergeant

Matt Carver as Ethan

Rhiannon Clements as Bescot

Branwell Donaghey as Patrick

Kevin Hudson as Cyber Warrior

Ian McElhinney

Now, let's highlight the exciting guest stars of 'Ascension of the Cybermen'!

FANS IN LOVE: Does Santan Dave have a gf?

Julie Graham joins 'Ascension of the Cybermen'

In the role of Ravio, we have the wonderful Julie Graham!

The 54-year-old Scottish actress should be very familiar thanks to her part in a wide range of TV shows over the years.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on TV in the TV series Taggart (she played Katheleen Kelly) back in 1986. Obviously there have been a whirlwind of career highlights on the small screen since then, including Shetland (Rhona Kelly), The Bletchley Circle (Jean McBrian), Retribution (Moira Douglas), Being Eileen (Mandy Lewis), The Bill (various) and Survivors (Abby Grant). That's just the tip of the iceberg too!

Benidorm fans will know her as Sheron Dawson but she's also been in films like 2012's Tower Block and Jupiter Ascending (uncredited as Captain of the Aegis).

Julie Graham during a photocall for ITV show 'Benidorm ' which is celebrating it's 10th anniversary at The Curzon Mayfair on January 29, 2018 in London, England.

Spotlighting Patrick O’Kane

Patrick O'Kane (pictured below alongside Jodie Whittaker's Doctor) is Patrick O'Kane.

The Belfast-born performer plays Ashad and his name is definitely worth knowing if you're a Star Wars fan because he played Hux's First Order Officer in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

Other film roles came in 2012's Good Vibrations (Hatchet), Perkins' 14 (Dwayne Hopper), Exorcist: The Beginning (Bession) and Sunset Heights (Friday Knight).

Doctor Who is far from Patrick's first stint on television though. Across his career, he's been in Game of Thrones (Jaqen's Disguise), Come Home (Garry Doyle), DCI Banks (Stuart Colvin), The Secret (Victor Buchanan), Vera (Terry Manttan) and more.

DISNEY MAGIC! Where was Mulan filmed?

Steve Toussaint stars in Doctor Who

Playing the character of Feekat we have Steve Toussaint.

He has some great TV credits to his name and has starred in such recent offerings as Deep Water (Adam), Pine Gap (Ethan James), Our Girl (Roger Mendez), Death in Paradise (Steadman King), Upstart Crow (Otello) and Fortitude (Lamont Bailey).

Film roles include Point Break (FBI Dept. Director #1), Asylum (Powell), Mutant Chronicles (Capt. John McGuire), Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Seso) with Jake Gyllenhaal and 2005's Beyond the Gates (Roland).

So, there really is some great talent joining the mix this time. Enjoy!

In other news, where was Spectros filmed?