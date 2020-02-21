'We had £10m bid accepted': Parish explains why Crystal Palace deal collapsed

Roy Hodgson's Palace were on the verge of bringing Genoa's Christian Kouame to the Premier League but he stayed in Serie A with Fiorentina instead.

Crystal Palace have finally broken their silence on the Christian Kouame situation with chairman Steve Parish admitting to Palace TV that a £10 million deal fell though after the Fiorentina star suffered a serious injury.

There has been plenty of talk in Italy about how close on of Serie A’s most exciting young forwards came to joining the Premier League outfit.

Speaking to CalcioNews24 earlier this month, Fiorentina’s sporting director Daniele Prade claimed that La Viola had only snapped up Kouame from league rivals Genoa during the January transfer window once Crystal Palace had backed out of an agreement.

And Parish has now shed more light on the situation, explaining why a 22-year-old Ivory Coast international is still plying his trade in Italy rather than England.

"We had a £10m bid accepted on Kouame, unfortunately he had a cruciate injury a week after. It was outside the window that we'd agreed the deal so they (Genoa) were still playing him,” Parish admitted.

You can understand why Palace got cold feet, given that Kouame is unlikely to play again this season.

But, such is his reputation in central Europe, Fiorentina were still willing to invest a sizeable sum in a player who will have to wait a number of months before he even makes his debut for the club.