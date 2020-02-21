Quick links

Crystal Palace

Serie A

Premier League

'We had £10m bid accepted': Parish explains why Crystal Palace deal collapsed

Danny Owen
Steve Parish, Chairman of Crystal Palace is seen prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 16, 2017 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roy Hodgson's Palace were on the verge of bringing Genoa's Christian Kouame to the Premier League but he stayed in Serie A with Fiorentina instead.

Kouakou Kouame of Genoa CFC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Empoli and Genoa CFC at Stadio Carlo Castellani on January 28, 2019 in Empoli, Italy.

Crystal Palace have finally broken their silence on the Christian Kouame situation with chairman Steve Parish admitting to Palace TV that a £10 million deal fell though after the Fiorentina star suffered a serious injury.

There has been plenty of talk in Italy about how close on of Serie A’s most exciting young forwards came to joining the Premier League outfit.

Speaking to CalcioNews24 earlier this month, Fiorentina’s sporting director Daniele Prade claimed that La Viola had only snapped up Kouame from league rivals Genoa during the January transfer window once Crystal Palace had backed out of an agreement.

 

And Parish has now shed more light on the situation, explaining why a 22-year-old Ivory Coast international is still plying his trade in Italy rather than England.

"We had a £10m bid accepted on Kouame, unfortunately he had a cruciate injury a week after. It was outside the window that we'd agreed the deal so they (Genoa) were still playing him,” Parish admitted.

Christian Kouame (L) of Genoa and Elseid Hysaj of Napoli vie for the ball during the Lega Seria A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli on November 10, 2018 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in...

You can understand why Palace got cold feet, given that Kouame is unlikely to play again this season.

But, such is his reputation in central Europe, Fiorentina were still willing to invest a sizeable sum in a player who will have to wait a number of months before he even makes his debut for the club.

Joachim Andersen of UC Sampdoria and Christian Kouame of Genoa CFC during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Genoa CFC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on April 14, 2019 in Genoa, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch