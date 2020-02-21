'Unreal': Sheffield United fans react after watching reported £21.5m target in action

Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United reportedly want Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis and he's just ran Manchester United ragged in the Europa League.

Emmanuel Dennis, if you hadn’t guessed already, is a man for the big occasion.

The Nigerian international has only scored three European goals for Club Brugge this season. But, after exploding onto the scene with a stunning brace away at Real Madrid in the Champions League group-stages, it was Dennis’s ingenious lob which gave Brugge the lead against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Talk about saving your best for the top opposition.

The 22-year-old forward with a fearsome turn of pace was already attracting admiring glances from all over the continent before a Premier League powerhouse arrived in Belgium. A goal against United, however, might have just added a few more pounds to his already hefty £21.5 million price-tag.

Sheffield United are interested, according to HLN, and it seems that Dennis would be welcomed with open arms in the Steel City after acing his audition in front of the watching Bramall Lana faithful.

Chris Wilder’s high-flying side would have to pull of a coup of Sander Berge proportions if they want to win the race for one of the game’s most coveted young forwards, however. Borussia Dortmund, HLN adds, see Dennis as a potential successor for Jadon Sancho after all.

Dennis is apparently keen to take the next step this summer and there will be an almighty scramble for his signature.