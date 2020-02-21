Report: Leicester want £25m star who PSG have identified as legend's replacement

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City face a big summer and the Premier League high-flyers reportedly want Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes.

Leicester City have joined the race to sign coveted Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Le10 Sport, but they face a serious challenge with Paris Saint-Germain also big fans of the Brazilian powerhouse.

It speaks volumes about Gabriel’s talent and potential that the dominant force of French football have handpicked him to replace one of the greatest and most successful centre-halves of the 21st century.

Legendary captain Thiago Silva appears to have one foot out of the door at the Parc des Princes with his contract due to expire in the summer.

According to Le10 Sport, the £25 million Gabriel could soon be tasked with stepping into his shoes.

The 22-year-old also has plenty of admirers on the other side of the channel, with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester rivalling Everton and Arsenal for his sought-after signature.

A commanding yet classy centre-half in the typical Brazilian mould, Gabriel would represent a real coup for a Leicester side who’s excellent recruitment in recent windows has seemingly earned them a place in the Champions League next season.

Gabriel could potentially replace Wes Morgan, a man 14 years his senior, in the Foxes’ squad going forward while providing some much needed competition for the in-form duo Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.