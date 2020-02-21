Quick links

Report: Arsenal could price 27-year-old out of summer move with £15m demand

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Premier League Arsenal want to make a big profit on Arsene Wenger's 2016 signing Mohamed Elneny; Besiktas want him to reportedly stay in Turkey.

Mohamed Elneny of Besiktas Istanbul looks on during the Sueper Lig match between Besiktas Istanbul and Galatasaray Istanbul on October 27, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Besiktas would love to keep Mohamed Elneny in Turkey beyond this season, according to Turkish Football, but Arsenal’s £15 million asking price represents a substantial stumbling block.

The Gunners are rather fortunate that the transfer market has gone rather haywire in the post-Neymar era.

 

Because it seems that the North London giants are destined to make a decent profit on a player who made just 33 Premier League starts in four seasons in the red and white kit, never truly establishing himself under Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery.

Elneny joined Besiktas on loan in the summer and, after impressing in Istanbul, they are keen to snap the Egyptian international up on a permanent deal.

But with Arsenal demanding £15 million, £10 million more than the fee they paid Basel in 2016, Besiktas have implored the Londoners to lower their demands as paying such a substantial sum would be all-but ‘impossible’.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal greets his supporters during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final match between Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy on 18 April 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is willing to give Elneny a second chance at Arsenal, having only returned to the Emirates months after the 27-year-old departed.

But with Granit Xhaka back in form, Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos back in favour, it seems unlikely that one of Wenger’s final signings will ever pull on an Arsenal shirt again.

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 April 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

