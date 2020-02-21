Report: Arsenal could price 27-year-old out of summer move with £15m demand

Premier League Arsenal want to make a big profit on Arsene Wenger's 2016 signing Mohamed Elneny; Besiktas want him to reportedly stay in Turkey.

Besiktas would love to keep Mohamed Elneny in Turkey beyond this season, according to Turkish Football, but Arsenal’s £15 million asking price represents a substantial stumbling block.

The Gunners are rather fortunate that the transfer market has gone rather haywire in the post-Neymar era.

Because it seems that the North London giants are destined to make a decent profit on a player who made just 33 Premier League starts in four seasons in the red and white kit, never truly establishing himself under Arsene Wenger or Unai Emery.

Elneny joined Besiktas on loan in the summer and, after impressing in Istanbul, they are keen to snap the Egyptian international up on a permanent deal.

But with Arsenal demanding £15 million, £10 million more than the fee they paid Basel in 2016, Besiktas have implored the Londoners to lower their demands as paying such a substantial sum would be all-but ‘impossible’.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is willing to give Elneny a second chance at Arsenal, having only returned to the Emirates months after the 27-year-old departed.

But with Granit Xhaka back in form, Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos back in favour, it seems unlikely that one of Wenger’s final signings will ever pull on an Arsenal shirt again.