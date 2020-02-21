Quick links

'One of the best': Hargreaves compares Wolves star to former Manchester United teammate

Danny Owen
Owen Hargreaves (Manchester) during the 2007-2008 Champions League soccer match between Olympique Lyonnais and MAnchester United in Lyon.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers battered La Liga outfit Espanyol in the Europa League with Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota the heroes at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves scores with a spectacular volley during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Espanyol Barcelona at...

Ruben Neves's Europa League wonder-goal during Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol had Owen Hargreaves comparing the Portuguese play-maker to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on BT Sport (20 February, 10.45pm).

It is not often that Wolves£15.8 million star finds the back of the net. But, when he does, it is usually something rather special.

12 of Neves’s 15 goals for the Black Country giants have come from outside the box and, true to form, he produced a trademark long-range stunner as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side put Espanyol to the sword at a bouncing Molineux.

 

Controlling a high ball on his chest, the former Porto captain rattled a fizzing volley into the top corner from all of 25 yards. It was a goal that arguably the most naturally gifted English footballer this side of the century would have been proud of.

“It’s a trademark, he’s so good at it. (Neves) reminds me of Paul Scholes, the way he hits the ball so cleanly,” said Hargreaves, who won the Champions League alongside Scholes in 2008.

25 Mar 2000: Paul Scholes of Manchester United volleys home the third goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Bradford City at Valley Parade in Bradford, England. Manchester...

“Absolutely perfect. Literally, he’s one of the best.

“He’s in complete control (of the situation), he’s able to caress the ball, he knows exactly where the goal is before it happens. It’s almost picture perfect.”

It says a lot about Diogo Jota’s display, however, that Neves’s latest wonder-goal wasn’t enough to earn him the Man of the Match award at full time.

For the second time in two Europa League matches, Jota had the match ball under his arm at full time after a clinical hat-trick which puts Wolves one foot and four toes into the Europa League round-of-16.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his hat trick goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Espanyol Barcelona...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

