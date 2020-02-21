'One of the best': Hargreaves compares Wolves star to former Manchester United teammate

Wolverhampton Wanderers battered La Liga outfit Espanyol in the Europa League with Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota the heroes at Molineux.

Ruben Neves's Europa League wonder-goal during Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol had Owen Hargreaves comparing the Portuguese play-maker to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on BT Sport (20 February, 10.45pm).

It is not often that Wolves’ £15.8 million star finds the back of the net. But, when he does, it is usually something rather special.

12 of Neves’s 15 goals for the Black Country giants have come from outside the box and, true to form, he produced a trademark long-range stunner as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side put Espanyol to the sword at a bouncing Molineux.

Controlling a high ball on his chest, the former Porto captain rattled a fizzing volley into the top corner from all of 25 yards. It was a goal that arguably the most naturally gifted English footballer this side of the century would have been proud of.

“It’s a trademark, he’s so good at it. (Neves) reminds me of Paul Scholes, the way he hits the ball so cleanly,” said Hargreaves, who won the Champions League alongside Scholes in 2008.

“Absolutely perfect. Literally, he’s one of the best.

“He’s in complete control (of the situation), he’s able to caress the ball, he knows exactly where the goal is before it happens. It’s almost picture perfect.”

It says a lot about Diogo Jota’s display, however, that Neves’s latest wonder-goal wasn’t enough to earn him the Man of the Match award at full time.

For the second time in two Europa League matches, Jota had the match ball under his arm at full time after a clinical hat-trick which puts Wolves one foot and four toes into the Europa League round-of-16.