Celtic player hails Hoops teammate who has done something 'incredible' this season

Southampton might be wishing they had kept Fraser Forster after the Celtic goalkeeper performed more Europa League heroics in Copenhagen.

Ryan Christie has paid tribute to Fraser Forster’s ‘incredible’ spot-kick heroics after the goalkeeper once again saved Celtic’s skin during Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw in Copenhagen, while speaking to Sunday Post.

The Scotland international play-maker owes his Hoops teammate, if not a beer, then an isotonic sports drink after a dramatic clash in the Danish capital.

It was Christie who gifted Copenhagen a late penalty with a handball inside the penalty area after all. But, like he did against Rangers in the League Cup final and against Kilmarnock in the autumn, Forster used every inch of his 6ft 7ins frame to push the spot-kick aside.

And Christie breathed an almighty sigh of relief after seeing Forster spring to his right and tip a powerful Jens Stage effort onto the post and away from goal.

“I went straight up to Fraser after the game to thank him,” said the former Inverness starlet. “It is incredible the amount of penalties he has saved.

“Every time someone steps up you have confidence in him to save it and it is pretty strange to have that.”

In total, Forster has saved 15 out of 37 penalties he has faced in his career – a remarkable tally which accounts for 40 per cent (Daily Record).

Without the former England international, Celtic’s Europa League journey might have come to an end quite a while ago. But with him between the sticks, you would back Celtic to avoid defeat against anyone right now.