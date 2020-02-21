Club who sold player to Liverpool reportedly want him back, face Tottenham Hotspur competition

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all have been linked with Adam Lallana of Liverpool.





According to The Express, Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana in the summer transfer window, but they are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and his former club Southampton reportedly want to bring him back at St. Mary's Stadium on a free transfer.

However, the Saints are facing competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester City for the 31-year-old midfielder, according to the report.

Southampton spell

Lallana came through the youth academy at Southampton and established himself as a key player in the first team.

The England international made over 200 appearances for the Saints before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

Leaving Liverpool

Injury concerns and intense competition for places in recent years have reduced Lallana to a squad player at Liverpool, and it is hard to see the Reds offer the 31-year-old a new contract between now and the end of the season.



