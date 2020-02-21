'Chequebook out board': Some Celtic fans demand action on 31-year-old

Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, played well for Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday evening.





Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster against FC Copenhagen.

The Hoops played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen away from home in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

The result could have been different had goalkeeper Forster, who joined the Hoops on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, not made a crucial save from a penalty for the home team.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper played well over the course of the 90 minutes, like he has done this season, and some Celtic fans want the club to make his loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

Fraser Forster is the difference for Celtic almost as much as Edouard. Got to throw the sink at making it permanent — angelo merker (@angelo_merker) February 20, 2020

Fraser Forster ..Best Goalkeeper that ever played for Glasgow Celtic.. — Steven ®️ (@stemac26) February 20, 2020

Still a positive result for the Bhoys away tonight, should of had it wrapped up tho, big Forster class as always for the pen roll on next week to wee make up for those missed chances #celtic — Stevo (@stevomcl67) February 20, 2020

I'm no a stat man, but fairly sure Gordon only ever saved 1 pen for us. Good keeper. But not in the same class as fraser. Get him signed — Glasgow's Green & White (@top_tipz) February 20, 2020

How he can't get a England call up is baffling, that pickford isn't even half the keeper Forster is. — scott McIntyre (@scottMc85081322) February 20, 2020

Get him signed — Chris (@chrisfreeman21) February 20, 2020

The greatest keeper! Thank you Southampton or the saints we usually call you! — Angus Walsh (@WalshAngus) February 20, 2020

Chequebook out board, sign him up. — Danny (@DannyCFC1967) February 20, 2020

Pay the money and sign him up. — Allan Williams-Frimpong (@trmo67) February 20, 2020

You always think there’s a good chance he’ll save them. Long time since we had that confidence in a keeper — Celtic Da (@Celtic67Champs) February 20, 2020

It is hard to see Forster re-establish himself as a key player for Southampton, and given how well he has done for Celtic so far this season, it would make sense for the Hoops to try to strike a deal with the Saints over a permanent move for the England international goalkeeper.



