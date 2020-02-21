Quick links

'Chequebook out board': Some Celtic fans demand action on 31-year-old

Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, played well for Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster against FC Copenhagen.

The Hoops played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen away from home in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

The result could have been different had goalkeeper Forster, who joined the Hoops on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, not made a crucial save from a penalty for the home team.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper played well over the course of the 90 minutes, like he has done this season, and some Celtic fans want the club to make his loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

Celtic stay

It is hard to see Forster re-establish himself as a key player for Southampton, and given how well he has done for Celtic so far this season, it would make sense for the Hoops to try to strike a deal with the Saints over a permanent move for the England international goalkeeper.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

