Carragher insists Klopp should not sell Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are thought to be in the market for an attacker in the summer transfer window.

Jamie Carragher has told ViaSport that he does not want Liverpool to sell Mo Salah.

There has been some suggestions that Liverpool could spend big on an attacker in the summer, with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho both heavily linked.

If the Reds were to snap up a hugely expensive forward, Salah’s place in the team may be most under threat.

The Egyptian arguably has been overtaken by Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s most potent scoring threat.

But Carragher insists that any attacker Liverpool sign should be to add to the squad, and that Salah should be kept at Anfield.

“I don’t think they’d be very happy [If Salah was sold],” Carragher said. “The first two seasons he’s been the top goalscorer and I think he’ll be close again.

“He’s not having the season he had in his first season, but that was the season of his life.

“Liverpool supporters want more attacking options, but it’s not a case of taking any one out, it’s a case of reinforcing what they already have.”

Salah may not quite have had his best campaign, but he has still managed to score 18 times for Liverpool across all competitions.

The rapid wide-man continues to be one of the biggest threats in the Premier League, and he has helped Liverpool maintain an unbeaten record in the league this term.

It would, therefore, be a major shock to see Salah sold by the Reds any time soon.

And it seems more likely that Jurgen Klopp would tweak his system to bring in a new Liverpool attacker than take Salah out of his team next season.