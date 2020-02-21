Quick links

West Ham United

Carlton Cole says David Moyes did something 'actually good' vs Man City

Sam Preston
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cole backed Moyes' use of conservative tactics despite the 2-0 defeat.

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has backed David Moyes' tactics and team selection in the Irons' 2-0 defeat against Manchester City.

As per Sky Sports, Cole said that keeping the score down justified Moyes' methods and he feels the Hammers can turn their fortunes around when they face Tottenham in March.

 

He said: "I think it's a good result to be honest, I've been up there when it's been 6-0. What David Moyes set out to do is actually good. I know it's a very negative way to look at things but I think it's massive for the morale of the team to look forward.

"The Spurs game is always a cup final. We'll look at Southampton at home definitely. The Spurs game, if we can turn it on for that game, we'll be in and around it. I really think it will go down to the last game of the season at Aston Villa."

David Moyes of West Ham United smiles prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

It's a fairly dire state of affairs for West Ham. They were supposed to push on to the next level when Moyes left the club the first time and now they find themselves in a position where they're relying on the Scot's same dour tactics just to keep the score down in games they aren't even trying to win.

Cole's point of view is pragmatic and losing 2-0 at the home of the reigning champions isn't a bad result on paper or one that would hugely damage morale.

It's just bleak waiting for a tough run of games to subside before the Hammers can try and get the points they need to get out of trouble and hoping their rivals don't make too much hay in the meantime.

That's where they appear to be now. 

Carlton Cole, former West Ham United player, during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, Stratford on Saturday 18th January 2020.

