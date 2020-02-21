Carlton Cole says David Moyes did something 'actually good' vs Man City

Cole backed Moyes' use of conservative tactics despite the 2-0 defeat.





Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has backed David Moyes' tactics and team selection in the Irons' 2-0 defeat against Manchester City.

As per Sky Sports, Cole said that keeping the score down justified Moyes' methods and he feels the Hammers can turn their fortunes around when they face Tottenham in March.

He said: "I think it's a good result to be honest, I've been up there when it's been 6-0. What David Moyes set out to do is actually good. I know it's a very negative way to look at things but I think it's massive for the morale of the team to look forward.

"The Spurs game is always a cup final. We'll look at Southampton at home definitely. The Spurs game, if we can turn it on for that game, we'll be in and around it. I really think it will go down to the last game of the season at Aston Villa."





It's a fairly dire state of affairs for West Ham. They were supposed to push on to the next level when Moyes left the club the first time and now they find themselves in a position where they're relying on the Scot's same dour tactics just to keep the score down in games they aren't even trying to win.

Cole's point of view is pragmatic and losing 2-0 at the home of the reigning champions isn't a bad result on paper or one that would hugely damage morale.

It's just bleak waiting for a tough run of games to subside before the Hammers can try and get the points they need to get out of trouble and hoping their rivals don't make too much hay in the meantime.

That's where they appear to be now.



