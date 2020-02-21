Quick links

Carlo Ancelotti delivers his verdict on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Shamanth Jayaram
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
The experienced Italian and the Spaniard were appointed by their clubs just before the two sides met in December.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti's press conference was streamed on the club's YouTube channel where he spoke about Mikel Arteta and how Arsenal have fared under him.

Ancelotti and Arteta shared seats in the stands at Goodison Park before taking charge of their respective teams back in December. 

Both sides have improved enormously since but it's the Toffees who have earned more points in the Premier League under the Italian tactician. 

 

Ancelotti was asked about how Arsenal have fared under their new manager and the Toffees boss declared that their improvement has been clear over the past two months. 

He said: "I saw Arsenal play when I arrived here. Both of us were here in the stands. I think after that game, Arsenal have improved a lot in my opinion.

"I saw the game yesterday against Olympiakos. They won, they are trying to play, they are better defensively and the improvement is clear."

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...

Arsenal have been a lot harder to break down under Arteta since his appointment. The Gunners have conceded just eight goals in 11 games under the Spaniard as compared to 18 in their previous 11 fixtures in all competitions. 

However, the game against Olympiakos on Thursday showed that opponents will still get chances and it is up to them to take it and put the Gunners under pressure. 

Both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been in fine form since Ancelotti arrived and the Italian will be hoping that the duo, along with Bernard, will take their chances at the Emirates on Sunday.

Bernard of Everton (2R) celebrates with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton (L), Lucas Digne of Everton (2L), Richarlison of Everton

