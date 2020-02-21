'Came so far': Some Liverpool fans stunned by player who the Reds released

Premier League giants Liverpool allowed Peter Gulacsi to leave Anfield for free - now he is starring in the Champions League and the Bundesliga for Leipzig.

Is there a more underrated goalkeeper in world football right now than Peter Gulacsi?

As Bundesliga fanatics will tell you, RB Leipzig’s Hungarian shot-stopper has been in something of a permanent purple-patch ever since arguably Europe’s most ambitious club were promoted to the German top flight in 2016.

But perhaps he needed the exposure that only the Champions League can bring to really establish himself as one of the very best around.

With Gulacsi performing his typical heroics between the sticks as Leipzig put themselves on the verge of the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Tottenham this week, saving brilliantly from Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura, the 29-year-old is finally getting the credit he deserves.

And this feels like a rare case of, as one Liverpool fan put it, ‘one that got away’ from the current Kings of the transfer market.

After all, a young Gulacsi spent six years at Anfield as a youngster but played more games on loan at Hereford and Tranmere Rovers than he did for the Merseyside giants. Barely an eyebrow was raised when a seldom-seen shot-stopper joined Salzburg on a free transfer (Echo).

Flash forward to the present day, however, and Gulacsi is scientific proof that Red Bull does, in fact, give you wings.

It’s actually mad how good gulacsi has gotten since leaving LFC — Naby Keita (@_TheRealCJ) February 20, 2020

Not gonna lie, seeing Peter Gulacsi finally having the career he deserves pleases me greatly. #TOTRBL #LFC #OnceARedAlwaysARed — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) February 19, 2020

Fair play Gulacsi LFC 3rd choice GK and now playing at the top. Can't knock it, proper graft — $haan (@Shaan_Dail) February 19, 2020

Still find it mad how we used to have Gulacsi in our squad and that he was behind Brad Jones in our pecking order — LFC Sami (@JMilnerinho) February 19, 2020

Peter Gulacsi in goal for Leipzig. Came so far since his LFC days! — Sam Highton (@SamHighton) February 19, 2020

Did Péter Gulácsi ever play a game for us? Nice to see an ex red playing CL even though they never made it with us — H (@htoors) February 19, 2020

Peter Gulacsi, possibly that rare item for Liverpool- one that got away... — Rob Leighton (@RobLeighton67) February 19, 2020