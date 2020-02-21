Quick links

'Came so far': Some Liverpool fans stunned by player who the Reds released

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans cheer their side on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Premier League giants Liverpool allowed Peter Gulacsi to leave Anfield for free - now he is starring in the Champions League and the Bundesliga for Leipzig.

Peter Gulacsi of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Is there a more underrated goalkeeper in world football right now than Peter Gulacsi?

As Bundesliga fanatics will tell you, RB Leipzig’s Hungarian shot-stopper has been in something of a permanent purple-patch ever since arguably Europe’s most ambitious club were promoted to the German top flight in 2016.

But perhaps he needed the exposure that only the Champions League can bring to really establish himself as one of the very best around.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur sees a shot saved by Peter Gulacsi of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig...

With Gulacsi performing his typical heroics between the sticks as Leipzig put themselves on the verge of the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Tottenham this week, saving brilliantly from Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura, the 29-year-old is finally getting the credit he deserves.

And this feels like a rare case of, as one Liverpool fan put it, ‘one that got away’ from the current Kings of the transfer market.

After all, a young Gulacsi spent six years at Anfield as a youngster but played more games on loan at Hereford and Tranmere Rovers than he did for the Merseyside giants. Barely an eyebrow was raised when a seldom-seen shot-stopper joined Salzburg on a free transfer (Echo).

Flash forward to the present day, however, and Gulacsi is scientific proof that Red Bull does, in fact, give you wings.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Brad Jones and Peter Gulacsi of Liverpool laugh during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on October 5, 2012 in Liverpool, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

