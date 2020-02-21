Call the Midwife season 9 episode 8 cast: Guest stars Thomas Howe and Sue Elliott-Nichols!

The Call the Midwife season 9 episode 8 cast welcomes some new faces.

We've come to an end!

Thankfully, we're only talking about the season, not the show. There's plenty more episode of Call the Midwife on the horizon, but the splendid ninth series has come to its conclusion.

It's arguably one of the best things on the telly, but what's really remarkable is how long we've been able to say that. Created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, this period drama chronicling midwives working in London in the 1950s and into the 1960s began in 2012 and has been an absolute delight ever since.

Nine seasons in and it still hasn't grown stale - now that's really something.

Some characters we've been with from the very start, but the reason it's still so fresh is all the characters we've encountered along the way courtesy of new talents dropping in.

Of course, there are plenty of familiar faces here. So, let's take a moment to praise two talented newcomers to the mix.

Life changes. x

Thomas Howes joins season 9's final episode

In the role of new arrival Eddie Tannerman we have the exceptionally talented Thomas Howes.

The 33-year-old English actor will be no stranger to Downton Abbey fans, as he played the role of William Mason across a range of episodes.

There's plenty more where that came from though. Other TV work includes Murdoch Mysteries (he played Winston Churchill), Houdini and Doyle (Constable Booth) and Dark Angel (George Ward). More recently, he was in the hit HBO series Gentleman Jack, reprising the role of John Booth for six episodes.

He's come a long way since his appearance on Chucklevision (Young Raef) in 2008 and has even scored roles in such films as 2011's United (Mark Jones), Anna Karenina (Yashvin) and Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters (Samuel Hartley).

Thomas Howes attends the BBC One's "Gentleman Jack" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on May 07, 2019 in London, England.

Spotlighting Sue Elliott-Nichols

Sue Elliott-Nichols also makes an appearance as Ada Bevan.

According to IMDb, she has been on our screens since 2000 after she landed the small part of Health Store Customer on the TV series My Hero.

Since then, she has gone on to appear in such TV efforts as Tracey Ullman's Show (various), Ballot Monkeys (Journalist), Nurse (Jack's Mum), The Catherine Tate Show (various), EastEnders (Bonnie in one 2005 episode) and GameFace (Mary).

However, she's arguably best known for her brilliant vocal work on the popular Horrible Henry children's series and has voiced characters from Moody Margaret to Anxious Andrew.

It's great to see her pop up in Call the Midwife!

