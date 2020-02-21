'Break the bank': Some Arsenal and Tottenham fans want rivals' £16m man brought to north London

Ruben Neves is reported to have cost Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's top-four competitors Wolverhampton Wanderers £16m in 2017.

Some Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur supporters have their hearts set on the same Wolverhampton Wanderers player.

Wolves recorded an impressive 4-0 first-leg win over Espanyol in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

And, while Diogo Jota took most of the plaudits after scoring three of those goals, his teammate, Ruben Neves, also caught the eye with a superb strike of his own.

It was enough to send the following Arsenal and Tottenham fans into a Twitter frenzy...

Think Arsenal should break the bank to get Neves — Yash (@Yashman67) February 21, 2020

Arsenal need to sign NEVES — hi (@ybees3) February 20, 2020

Arsenal should sign Ruben Neves. — MASTERMIND (@Olu_Mastermind) February 20, 2020

Words can not describe how much I want Arsenal to sign Ruben Neves. 22 years old and he’s scoring wonder volleys. Wolves have a worldie and it would take big-boy money to sign him. pic.twitter.com/cvBGjd9DZ1 — Adam 'Gooner' Xander (@GunnerXander) February 21, 2020

We should sign neves.. he is good at defending and can scroll goals from outside the area which we miss after eriksen leaving — Hussam #levyout (@Gazzanigatot) February 21, 2020

Would love to see Neves at spurs — EverythingSpursN17 (@EverythingN17) February 20, 2020

Would love to see spurs sign neves guy is class — The Special One (@flembo1690) February 20, 2020

Can we please just try and buy Ruben Neves in the summer the man has been scoring screamers for fun for years now!!! We need that in our midfield #COYS @SpursOfficial — James Fain (@JamesGFain) February 21, 2020

Ruban neves what a goal. Id love half of wolves teams to join spurs #thfc — nameless (@yiddooooo) February 21, 2020

It could be argued that both Arsenal (Aaron Ramsey) and Tottenham (Mousa Dembele) have failed to adequately replace recently departed midfielders.

And Neves, who has already captained Porto, won 13 caps for Portugal and led Wolves into Europe from the Championship inside two years, could be a player both clubs would consider in future transfer windows.

That being said, with Wolves' stock continuing to rise, the pair may find it increasingly difficult to prise Neves away from Molineux.

Arsenal and Tottenham fans - what do you think of Neves?