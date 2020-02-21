Quick links

'Break the bank': Some Arsenal and Tottenham fans want rivals' £16m man brought to north London

Ruben Neves is reported to have cost Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's top-four competitors Wolverhampton Wanderers £16m in 2017.

Some Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur supporters have their hearts set on the same Wolverhampton Wanderers player.

Wolves recorded an impressive 4-0 first-leg win over Espanyol in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

 

And, while Diogo Jota took most of the plaudits after scoring three of those goals, his teammate, Ruben Neves, also caught the eye with a superb strike of his own.

It was enough to send the following Arsenal and Tottenham fans into a Twitter frenzy... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It could be argued that both Arsenal (Aaron Ramsey) and Tottenham (Mousa Dembele) have failed to adequately replace recently departed midfielders.

And Neves, who has already captained Porto, won 13 caps for Portugal and led Wolves into Europe from the Championship inside two years, could be a player both clubs would consider in future transfer windows.

That being said, with Wolves' stock continuing to rise, the pair may find it increasingly difficult to prise Neves away from Molineux.

Arsenal and Tottenham fans - what do you think of Neves?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

