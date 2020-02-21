Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

UEFA Europa League

'Bad game': £67m star makes huge error after Liverpool and Tottenham links

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho of Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool look on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Liverpool and Spurs reportedly want to sign Benfica's Ruben Dias - but the defender had a Europa League outing to forget.

Ruben Dias of SL Benfica celebrates the victory with supporters at the end of the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Belenenses SAD at Estadio da Luz on January 31, 2020 in Lisbon,...

Of all the people who could have cost Benfica dear in their Europa League round-of-32 clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday night, you wouldn’t have expected it to be their £67 million centre-back.

Ruben Dias, after all, is one of the most admired young defenders in the game. He has made over 150 career appearances at the age of 22 and, in last summer’s inaugural UEFA Nations League final, he was arguably the best player on the pristine Porto pitch.

But, just days after reports from the Express suggested that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were considering triggering his monstrous release clause, Dias committed a cardinal sin to put Benfica on the verge of European elimination.

Benfica's Greek goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian forward Junior Moraes and Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa...

Usually so assured in possession, Dias was caught dawdling on the ball on the edge of his own box by a high Shakhtar press. Seconds later, Viktor Kovalenko would give the Ukrainian giants a 2-1 lead to take to the return leg next week.

‘Pobody’s nerfect’, as the old saying goes, and Dias will surely bounce back from this most uncharacteristic of errors in typically commanding fashion. For now, though, he’s not exactly Portugal’s Mr Popular.

And if scouts from Tottenham or Liverpool were keeping an eye on proceedings, the purse-strings might have just tightened a little.

Benfica's Greek goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian forward Junior Moraes and Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch